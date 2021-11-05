Subrata Mukherjee Death: ‘People are not like him’

#Kolkata: The name of Subrata Mukherjee as the Mayor of Calcutta Corporation is still shining. So the staff of the corporation burdened in his memory. Most of the staff retired when he was mayor. However, those who are still there, everyone is doing Subrata Babu’s reputation. Someone said that at that time the monthly salary was in hand. Subrata Babu arranged the first salary directly in the bank account. Someone said that Subrata Babu was a friendly man. He respected everyone enough. Very few people like him understood administrative work.

Read more: ‘I can’t see Subrata Da’s body’, Mamata leaves Pujo and rushes to hospital

Zarina lives on the sidewalk in front of the corporation. He has lived here since 1980. He said the news of Subrata Mukherjee’s death had hurt him too. Once, after clearing the front park and planting trees, municipal workers were clearing everything and removing his residence. At that time Subrata Mukherjee did not allow him to get out of there. Subrata Babu told him to stay there. There are still many achievements of Subrata Babu in the porch of the corporation. Subrata Babu is no more. All memories now.

Read more: ‘Such a catastrophe has never happened in my life’, says Mamata Banerjee on the death of Subrata Mukherjee

In a condolence message for Pujo Priya Subrata Mukherjee, the mayor, administrator, party leader, important minister of Kolkata from the student movement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reminded him of being a skilled man and teacher in many ways. He was a colorful character in the politics of Bengal and it was in his hands that the golden age of Calcutta Municipality began.

Read more: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya also praised, Subrata proved himself in just five years as mayor

On the night of Diwali, Subrata Mukherjee, the former mayor of Kolkata, died after darkening the political scene in Bengal. He was 65 years old at the time of his death. Mamata Banerjee rushed to the hospital mourning the death of her long time colleague Subrata ‘Da’. After leaving the hospital, he said, “I could not have imagined that darkness would come down on such a light day. There have been many disasters, but it is a great disaster. People like Subrata Mukherjee, he is so lively, I don’t know if the party will be alive.