Subrata Mukherjee Passed away: Dilip Ghosh mourns the death of Subrata Mukherjee

#Kolkata: The politics of Bengal mourned the death of Subrata Mukherjee In the ideology of politics, there are two sides, but Dilip Ghosh is completely broken. On Friday morning, the BJP heavyweight leader once again sang that sad tune

He said, “Subrata Babu was a kind of icon of Bengal politics. He may have died at the age of 65 but he seems to have passed away very soon. He has been active in politics for 50/60 years. His normal relationship with everyone in social life. The departure has created a big gap in the politics of values ​​and traditions. We have lost some leaders lately. “He added,” A big gap is being created in the politics of West Bengal. The loss of the party he was the leader of was undoubtedly a great loss to the politics of Bengal.

Read more- Panchang 5 November: Panjika 5 November: Pratipade Phonta, Learn Nakshatra Yoga, Happy Moments, Rahukala and other aspirations of the day!

He further said, “After going to the assembly, I met him. I have been with him for three years from the age of 18. I have seen him sitting in the BA committee and eating together. He used to eat sweets at the age of so many years.” “It’s kind of funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny, it’s funny.”