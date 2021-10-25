Subrata Mukherjee: Seriously ill Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee! Admission to ICU

#Kolkata: Subrata Mukherjee, the Panchayat Minister of a critically ill state. He felt sick at home on Monday morning. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital. He was admitted to the ICU after a preliminary examination in the cardiology department there. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of cardiologist Saroj Mandal. However, according to hospital sources, the condition of the state panchayat minister is stable at present.

Details coming …