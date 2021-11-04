Subrata Mukhopadhyay Died || The late Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee

#Kolkata: The late state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee. He suffered another heart attack on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. He was 65 years old at the time of his death.

On the morning of October 25, Subrata Mukherjee felt sick at home. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital. He was admitted to the ICU after a preliminary examination in the cardiology department there. He was admitted to the ICU under the supervision of cardiologist Saroj Mandal. He was later placed on non-invasive ventilation or bipap support. Oxygen is also given. Gradually his physical condition became stable.

Incidentally, Subrata Mukherjee was also arrested along with Firhad Hakim in the Narad case after the results of the Bengal Assembly polls were released. At that time he also fell ill. Even then, the 7-year-old minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Notably, the pujo of Ekdalia Evergreen in Kolkata is known as the pujo of Subrata Mukherjee. The panchayat minister was busy with that pujo. The responsibility of that puja rests on his shoulders. As a result, it is believed that Subrata Mukherjee’s physical deterioration was due to the physical disturbance that occurred during Pujo.