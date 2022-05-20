Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- Hotel center behind Arjun Singh’s constant pressure. The central government withdrew its decision on the maximum price of jute. The Jute Board has already issued a notification to withdraw the decision. Today, this new directive will be effective from Friday. Sources said that Union Textiles Minister Piyush Gayal himself phoned BJP MP Arjun to announce the withdrawal of the decision.

In response, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh thanked the Textiles Minister for the decision. Arjun has been protesting for the last few months against the Jute Board fixing the maximum price for jute. The Union Minister of Textiles also had a meeting with him on the issue. But that meeting did not yield any results. After that, Arjun said that if the demand is not met, he will take to the streets. He even set a deadline of May 9. Finally the ice melted. Recently, Arjun Singh accused the central government of indifference towards the problems of jute farmers and jute industry. He complained that there was no benefit in holding more than one court hearing. Earlier, Arjun Singh had a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Gayal at midnight on the issue of jute industry. Although the ice did not melt.

He warned those involved in the jute industry to join the larger movement in the interest of bread and butter. The BJP MPs claimed that jute industry was the only sector in the world whose maximum price was fixed by the central government. As a result, jute industry will suffer. Incidentally, on April 19, Arjun Singh wrote a letter to Union Textiles Minister Piyush Gayal. The Union Minister suggested the use of reverse plastic materials. The Barrackpore MP also warned the chairman of the Jute Corporation of India against the Centre’s policy. Earlier, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to reconsider.

Arjun Singh also said, “All unions, all parties must come forward to save the jute industry. We should go there if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls us. “Finally, after withdrawing the Centre’s decision, Arjun Singh said,” This decision will benefit the jute farmers, workers and the jute industry as a whole. I called Piyush Gayal, the minister of the department concerned and thanked him.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 20, 2022, 06:21 IST

