Success of ‘Nanhe Farishte’, South-Eastern Railway rescues 843 children in 10 months – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: In the last 10 months, the Southeastern Railway has been able to rescue 643 children. They managed to hand over 221 of them to their family members 522 people were handed over to the Child Welfare Center or police station. Besides, 414 teenagers have been rescued. 45 critically ill people have been given timely medical treatment

Read more-Wriddhiman Saha: “If age is the benchmark then it should be the same for everyone”: Riddhiman

This was done by the Railway Guard of the South Eastern Railway through a project called ‘Nanhe Farishte’. Indian Railways has already asked to pay special attention to the safety of passengers during train journeys. And that is why surveillance is being increased between railway stations and trains.

“All modern systems have been put in place for safety,” said DB Kasar, chief security commissioner for the South Eastern Railway. The number of CCTVs has been increased. Baggage scanner is being installed The car is tested with UVIS In addition, we have asked the RPF to talk to more people. To know if they are having any difficulty. Apart from this, those who have female RPF should pay special attention to the station as well as the women’s room. Some more modern measures are being brought in the coming days. “

Read more-Viral News: 13 year old boy cooked 20 meals alone! Surprised family

A large part of the south-eastern railway passes through the jungle As a result, there is a special focus on line testing for train movement. Besides, there are big stations like Kharagpur, Santragachhi, Ranchi. Where a lot of passengers travel. As a result, those station areas are also monitored And that’s why they’ve arrested 19 traffickers. On the other hand, 26 people have been arrested for smuggling illicit drugs including cannabis Cannabis and cannabis worth about Rs 26 lakh have been recovered Besides, one person has been arrested for smuggling gold worth around Rs 6 lakh.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 11, 2022, 08:50 IST

Tags: Indian Railways