Suddenly unemployed English teacher! No salary for 13 months …. Turning to justice – News18 Bangla

Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: It is unimaginable to have to go through so many problems to get a transfer. And an English teacher who has been unemployed for about 13 months. Headmaster of Raiganj Coronation School in Kathgarh. His salary was suspended indefinitely by the Calcutta High Court. English teacher Sangyukta Roy has been unemployed for about 13 months. But she is a teacher. The mystery story of Uttar Dinajpur teacher Sangyukta Roy will also be defeated

There is no salary since February 2021, the teacher is just looking for justice. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was surprised by the incident. Sensational allegations have come to light against Raiganj Coronation School in North Dinajpur. The High Court therefore suspended the salary of the headmaster of Coronation School indefinitely. The headmaster was physically summoned by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to his court on March 21.

Who is supposed to join the school on 21st February 2021, why it has not happened yet? Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, an unemployed teacher for 13 months, wants an explanation. A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the school inspector of the concerned district to stop the salary of the accused headmaster.

Sangyukta Roy was an English teacher at the Tutikata Harma Adivasi Junior Girls’ School in Goalpokhar Block 2, North Dinajpur. He applied for transfer from this school to Raiganj Coronation. The Sankhyakta Roy’s old school, TH Harma Indigenous Junior Girls, has given up its transfer application after considering everything. Sanjukta Roy’s lawyer Anjan Bhattacharya said that in this case, the Board approved the transfer application of Sangyukta Roy on 19 February 2021.

The headmaster of Raiganj Coronation School prevented him from joining on February 21 with the permission of the board. For about 13 months, teacher Sanyukta Roy has been unemployed and has been seeking justice. Family members of the plaintiff claim that a teacher of Raiganj Coronation School is accused of murder. Sanyukta Roy is not being allowed to join the school so that the teacher accused of the murder can get out of jail and rejoin the school. The next hearing of the case is on March 21.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 17, 2022, 14:40 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court