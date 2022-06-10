Menu
Friday, June 10, 2022
Suicide bomber kills woman in Park Circus – News18 Bangla

A woman was shot dead by a policeman at Park Circus in Bharadupur One policeman also committed suicide The accident took place on the Lower Range Road of the Bangladesh High Commission office Police of Beniapukur police station 7 reached the spot It is learned that the slain policeman was on duty at the Bangladesh High Commission

Details coming …

Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Park Circus



