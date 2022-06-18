Sujan Chakraborty || Sujan’s sarcasm about ‘civic military like civic police’, ‘agneepath project’

#Kolkata: The national politics is in turmoil with the Agnipath project. Multiple organizations have fallen into opposition across the country. The CPM has demanded the cancellation of the project. The party’s politburo issued a statement on Thursday making the claim.

On Friday, CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty mocked the Agnipath project as a ‘civic military’. He said, “The BJP leaders are now beginning to believe that the Left is at least in the face of any movement in the country. They used to say that the Left is nowhere to be found. It has to be accepted even if it turns out to be the case. Young people across the country are upset because of natural causes. They are losing their lives. There are no jobs. “There are no recruitments a year. Now part-time military in the name of recruitment. Civic military like civic police. No one knows what their life will be like after four years. Darkness of uncertainty. Then they have to work in the hands of private Indian forces. Is it the future? Is it destroying the youth society? And the professionalism of the army will be played at twelve. This is a criminal offense. I took the best four years of my life. They are ready for the Supreme Sacrifice. . But we have no responsibility for them. If the state goes like this, then the reaction of the people is normal. “

Several organizations are staging protests across the country against the Agnipath project. In many cases, there are allegations of violence in this movement. The CPM has said that violence in the movement is not desirable in any way. Sujan Chakraborty said, “When the movement reaches a certain level depends on the perspective. In general, everyone will agree that the movement should not be destructive. This is happening in a reaction. But when people’s lives are being ended. Communal divisions are being imposed. In the state we have now seen the rulers who were in opposition then taking the country on a destructive path. The BJP is taking the whole country on a destructive path. There is a reality and there is a fighting spirit. It is better not to be violent. But the BJP does not agree with that. They have set the whole country on fire. “

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 18, 2022, 15:50 IST

