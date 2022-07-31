Sujan compared the corruption in the appointment of teachers with the Byapam scam CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty compares SSC Scam with Vyapam scam – News18 Bangla

#New Delhi: CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty compared the corruption in the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal with the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh. In a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, he said that the situation in the state is not just corruption, it is an organized crime. He alleged that the state government has managed this organized crime. Sujan alleged that thousands of crores of rupees were looted by recruiting teachers.

Sujan Chakraborty said, “Prashant Kishor was kept with this money. Panchayats, municipalities were taken over with this money. People were tried to be silenced during the polls with this money. People were tried to be silenced with this money in various ways.” He said that people’s free rights have been taken away and sold. Taking a dig at Abhishek Banerjee’s talking to job seekers, he said, “Talking is only to manage the situation.” His question, “Those who got illegal jobs, will be dismissed and when will the qualified ones get jobs?” He demanded that 3 lakh 58 thousand posts should be appointed quickly.

Meanwhile, on Monday around 1 pm, Education Minister Bratya Bose has called an important meeting with the School Service Commission, according to sources. Besides SSC Chairman Siddharth Mazumder, the Secretary level officials of School Education Department will also be present in the meeting. The president of the Board of Secondary Education can also be present in the meeting. According to sources, there is a possibility that new appointments will be discussed in this meeting. There are more than 2,000 head teacher vacancies in state schools. According to sources, important decisions may be taken in this meeting for the appointment of those vacant posts.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of discussing how the agitation that the Ninth and Tenth job aspirants are continuing for a long time can be resolved in this meeting. Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a two-hour long meeting with a group of SSC job seekers on Friday. The job seekers expressed their hope about the meeting. This emergency meeting of the Education Minister within 48 hours of that meeting is expected to be crucial.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 31, 2022, 20:46 IST

Tags: SSC Scam, Sujan Chakraborty, Vyapam scam