Sujit Adhikary Suicide case: Sujit Adhikari’s death is raising many questions! Hospital, the fire department was negligent?

#Kolkata: Questions are being raised about the death of a patient who fell from the cornice of Mallikbazar Neuro Science. Everyone is questioning the negligence of the hospital.

The question is, why not have a window grill in a highrise building? In this regard, Dr. Sushant Banerjee said, ‘Now the government is putting a lot of emphasis on the hospital administration. The post of Assistant Super has been created by abolishing the post of Ward Master.

The question is, wasn’t that Assistant Super? ‘ On Saturday, the whole country witnessed how a mentally unbalanced man fell from the cornice in Calcutta with dire consequences.

Staff from the fire department and disaster management department of the West Bengal government just stared. Ordinary people were disappointed. Nothing else happened outside of him.

Criticism of the mattresses that were given to the bottom and top of the hospital for padding, that they were given in a very insignificant way, is going on.

Ex-servicemen work as security guards at several places in the area. They claim that it is not new for a patient to climb on the cornice of a hospital and commit suicide. There was no hospital arrangement for him.

The fire department got two and a half hours. But the hospital or fire personnel could not motivate the patient Sujit Adhikari in any way. What a lack of expertise!

Why didn’t anyone see the patient when he got up on the eight-story cornice? Eyewitness claims.

When Sujit Adhikari was admitted to the hospital, he was going to bite the nurses. That is the claim of the hospital. Now the question is, did he have a tendency to commit suicide or run away?

Why was he not kept in another way, in another room? This question also arises. The general public is also wondering about the negligence of the hospital and the incompetence of the fire brigade.

