Sujit Bose Covid Positive || Sujit Basu, who was attacked again, is the fire minister in seclusion at home

#Kolkata: Minister of State Sujit Basu contracted coronary heart disease after receiving double dose vaccine. This is the second time the state fire minister has been infected with the coronavirus. The minister is currently in isolation at home. According to sources, he has no physical problems at the moment. It is to be mentioned that Sujit Basu was also infected with corona in 2020.

But not only Sujit Basu. Several politicians, including several members of the state cabinet, were arrested in Corona. Leaders of the ruling opposition are also being attacked. Babul Supriya has been attacked by Corona three times in a row. Similarly, BJP leader Agnimitra Pal has also become infected again. After being attacked by Corona in 2020, this time Fire Minister Sujit Basu was attacked by Corona again.

Read more: The rate of infection in the country is taking a terrible shape! 1,41,525 infected in 24 hours

Incidentally, the daily corona infection (West Bengal Covid Update) has increased again in the state. According to a bulletin released by the state health department on Friday, the number of daily infections in Bengal has increased by 16,213 in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours in Kolkata, another 8464 people have tested positive for corona. In the last 24 hours, 18 more people have died of coronavirus in the state.

Read more: What is the situation in Corona district? Abhishek’s administrative meeting today before Gangasagar Mela

The number of victims is also increasing in the country. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in the country has crossed the limit of 140,000. Today, 1,41,525 people have been newly infected. The infection rate has increased by 21 percent. In this regard, registration for booster dose will start from today.