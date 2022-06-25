Sujit, who fell from the cornice, lost his mother and father and two children – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the end, the deceased was Sujit Adhikari, a young man who fell from the cornice of Mallikbazar Hospital He died at 6.25 pm on that day, hospital authorities said An autopsy will be conducted on the body of the deceased youth at NRS Hospital
Sujit, a resident of Dakshin Dandi in Laketown, was admitted to the eight-storey HDU unit of the hospital on the 23rd. On that day, Sujit opened the window next to his bed in the same ward and went down to the cornice
Read more: He did not return to his son’s call, Sujit of Laketown changed after the death of his wife
After a two-and-a-half-hour effort, firefighters and disaster response forces failed to rescue him. In the end, Sujit fell from the cornice and was seriously injured He suffered severe injuries to his head and chest The injured youth started treatment again at the same hospital He was kept on ventilation as his condition was critical
Read more: Concerned over the Mallikbazar incident, the health department summoned a report from the hospital
The incident has already raised serious questions about the safety of the hospital The health department has sent a report from the hospital asking for a report on the incident Sujit was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on the same day
Sujit had broken up after the death of his wife a month ago He started suffering from mental depression He was admitted to the hospital in Mallikbazar after falling from the stairs and having convulsions. Sasujit has two sons aged 9 and 5, 6
News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.