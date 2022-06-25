Sujit’s family lodges complaint with police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The PC of the deceased has lodged a complaint of negligence against the authorities of the Institute of Neurosciences (INK) Hospital in Mallikbazar over the death of Sujit Adhikari. On the basis of this allegation, the police has filed a case under section 304 (a) against the hospital authorities alleging death due to negligence.

Sujit, a resident of Dakshin Dandi in Laketown, was admitted to the eight-storey HDU unit of the hospital on the 23rd. On that day, Sujit opened the window next to his bed in the same ward and went down to the cornice

Read more: He did not return to his son’s call, Sujit of Laketown changed after the death of his wife

After a two-and-a-half-hour effort, firefighters and disaster response forces failed to rescue him. In the end, Sujit fell from the cornice and was seriously injured He suffered severe injuries to his head and chest The injured youth started treatment again at the same hospital He was kept on ventilation as his condition was critical He finally died this evening

Sujit Adhikari’s PC Basanti Adhikari lodged a complaint against the INK hospital authorities at Beniapukur police station. Forensic team 8 went to the spot that night They have also collected several samples from the spot According to the forensic team, Sujit 7 fell from a height of about 90 feet Sujit’s body has already been taken to NRS Hospital for autopsy

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 25, 2022, 22:03 IST

Tags: Accident