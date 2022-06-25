Menu
Search
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Sujit’s family lodges complaint with police – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The PC of the deceased has lodged a complaint of negligence against the authorities of the Institute of Neurosciences (INK) Hospital in Mallikbazar over the death of Sujit Adhikari. On the basis of this allegation, the police has filed a case under section 304 (a) against the hospital authorities alleging death due to negligence.

Sujit, a resident of Dakshin Dandi in Laketown, was admitted to the eight-storey HDU unit of the hospital on the 23rd. On that day, Sujit opened the window next to his bed in the same ward and went down to the cornice

Read more: He did not return to his son’s call, Sujit of Laketown changed after the death of his wife

After a two-and-a-half-hour effort, firefighters and disaster response forces failed to rescue him. In the end, Sujit fell from the cornice and was seriously injured He suffered severe injuries to his head and chest The injured youth started treatment again at the same hospital He was kept on ventilation as his condition was critical He finally died this evening

Sujit Adhikari’s PC Basanti Adhikari lodged a complaint against the INK hospital authorities at Beniapukur police station. Forensic team 8 went to the spot that night They have also collected several samples from the spot According to the forensic team, Sujit 7 fell from a height of about 90 feet Sujit’s body has already been taken to NRS Hospital for autopsy

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Accident



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleLifestyle announces its most-awaited SALE of the Season
Next articleBabita wins four-year legal battle, gets recruitment recommendation, watch video
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Joka Taratala metro trial run to begin service may start next year: starting next year Joka- Taratala Metro? Watch the video kolkata

admin -
Horoscope The year will go well There may...

Babita wins four-year legal battle, gets recruitment recommendation, watch video

admin -
Babita wins four-year legal battle, gets recruitment recommendation,...

Sujit’s family lodges complaint with police – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: The PC of the deceased has...

Lifestyle announces its most-awaited SALE of the Season

Reporter -
Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends,...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL