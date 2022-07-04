Sukant Majumdar – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri, Calcutta: This time 25! BJP state president Sukant Majumder countered Firhad’s statement in response to Sukant’s demand. The BJP will win more than 25 seats in Bengal this time in the 24th Lok Sabha elections. This is exactly what BJP state president Sukant Majumder demanded in an interview with News Eighteen Bangla. Responding to this, the Minister of State and the Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, raised the question, if Sukant Majumder does not get 25 seats, will he listen? It was in this language that Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim-Sukanta Majumdar attacked Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday.

Firhad Hakim also said, “Can he write to me that the BJP will win 25 seats in the 2024 elections from this state?” Firhad added, “I have to write that he will leave politics. And if you don’t get 25 seats in the state, you will listen. ” BJP state president Sukant Majumder retweeted and asked, “Who is Firhad Hakim?” Why should he be given in writing? Is he the head of Dandamund in West Bengal? In the 2019 polls, Mamata Banerjee said 42 out of 42. Abhishek Banerjee said he would quit politics if he did not win the Barrackpore seat by two lakh votes. And in the very last line of the tweet, Sukant Majumder wrote, ‘This time 25 par’.

In all, around twenty-four votes, twenty-two hot Bengal politics. Even before the Ekushey assembly elections, several slogans raised a storm in Bengal politics. Starting from Amit Shah, the leaders of Gerua Shibir chanted slogans like, ‘Ab ki bar, dosho par.’ And long before the 24th election, the political turmoil has started around Sukant Majumdar’s demand for ’24th 25th’. This is how the heat of politics is rising in the two anti-war flower camps around the twenty-fourth Maharan.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 04, 2022, 13:36 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim, Sukanta Majumdar