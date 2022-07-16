Sukant Majumder led Gerua camp’s metro tour, Trinamool sarcasm, BJP counter-target – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- Trinamool criticized BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar’s metro visit. In the words of Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim, “BJP is doing cheap politics. They know how to play. This metro project is the brainchild of Mamata Banerjee.

In response to the Trinamool, the BJP has also targeted the ruling party. BJP state president Sukant Majumder’s question, “We don’t do drama. they do Various projects of the center have been renamed in Bengali. Isn’t it drama? They don’t develop, they only debate.” In response to Gerua Shibir’s question, the ruling party’s ‘push,’ Sukanta Babura stays inside the metro. And our leader Mamata Banerjee stands by the people. on the way That’s the difference.”

Although it was officially inaugurated on Monday, the metro’s passenger service from Sealdah to Sector Five started from Thursday. Sukant Majumdar traveled from Sealdah to Sector Five along with five other passengers on the first day of the metro service. Talk to ordinary passengers. Sukanta Babu arrived at Sealdah Metro Station around 1:30 PM on Thursday. As soon as Sukant Majumdar stepped down the escalator and reached the station premises, he was welcomed by the Sealdah Metro Rail Authority with garlands. After that, Sukant Majumdar is seen going straight to the ticket counter.

Fareed from Sealdah to Sector Five and collected tokens from the counter and entered the platform. Look around the newly built metro station for a while. . As soon as the metro came to the platform, he got on the metro. Sukant Mazumder started his journey standing with other ordinary passengers in the crowded metro. Inside the metro, party workers and supporters chanted “Narendra Modi Zindabad”. While visiting the metro, Sukant Majumdar said that this metro service will benefit not only Kolkata but people from different parts of the state. To thank the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister, I was also a witness on the historic day.”

