Sukant Majumder, the victim of abuse and physical abuse in the ‘Chor Dhoro Jele Bhoro’ program! Go to court against the police

#Kolkata: BJP state president Sukanta Majumder hinted to go to court against the Kolkata Police. Sukant Majumdar claims, “While participating in the political program in Hazra on Saturday, he not only had to face police obstacles, but he was also physically harassed and harassed along with the central security guards.” South Kolkata District BJP called for ‘Chor Dharo Jail Bharo’ program on Saturday to put up posters in Hazra area.

When the BJP workers and supporters gathered to participate in the program, they were detained by the police. After that, BJP State President Sukant Majumdar reached Hazra Junction and his car was practically surrounded by police personnel on duty of Calcutta Police. Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Sukant Majumder started raising slogans with posters on the issue of teacher corruption. It was then that the BJP state president accused the police of obstruction.

He complained, ‘The poster was taken from him and he was also arrested along with other workers and supporter leaders. Not only was he arrested, but the on-duty police personnel and officers forcibly dragged him into the police car and took him to Lalbazar. Sukant Majumdar expressed his anger about the way he was taken in a filmy manner in the police jeep in the presence of a female police officer and said, ‘Talking to my lawyers. The abhorrent manner in which the policemen on duty treated a public representative is truly shameful.

Democratic movement is prohibited in this state? Is it forbidden to speak against the ruling party and the leader of the ruling party, Mamata Banerjee? BJP state president Sukant Majumder gave a clear indication of filing a case against the police officers on duty at Hazra Mor on Monday.

