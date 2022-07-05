Sukanta Majumdar: BJP to fulfill ‘that’ promise before 2024

#Kolkata: The BJP will take power in Bengal and Orissa in the coming days. This was stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a recent meeting of the party’s National Working Committee in Hyderabad. After the collapse of the assembly vote, this time the BJP is leading the Lok Sabha vote with a bird’s eye view. But the Gerua camp is gaining momentum to get public support in the state on multiple issues. According to political circles, the BJP has pushed hard on Bengal over the CAA issue. Especially in the Matua vote. This time, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar made a startling demand on the CAA issue.

On Tuesday, Sukant Majumder said about the CAA, “The BJP does what it says. The Ram Mandir was the target of the central BJP, we did it without the law. The CAA is our goal, we will do it long before 2024. ”Rumors are circulating naturally after Sukantar’s demand, so is the CAA going to be the BJP’s trump card to win the 2024 Lok Sabha vote?

Read more: Young man at the Chief Minister’s house at Panchil Top at night, big step this time! Strange claim of the accused

Meanwhile, Kajal Sheikh has spoken out in Nanur before the Trinamool Martyrs’ Day. Threatening tune in the family. Sukantar sneered at that, ” July 21 is now the festival of tolabaji. Crazy dance. The BJP state president is also clear about the movement in Bhangra power grid. “This government has no promises. CM Pathological Liar. He lied according to the rules. People are being vocal. There will be more. “

Read more: New rules for navanna, ‘no’ to mobile usage! Big steps to emphasize surveillance

Sukant Majumder said the BJP would hold a statewide program on the occasion of Shyamaprasad Jatra tomorrow, Wednesday. The event will be held at Keoratala, Red Road. If it doesn’t rain, there will be a bike procession. Statues will be organized at Kalyani, processions at South Kolkata and cultural evenings at EZCC.

Meanwhile, Anit Thapa is coming to meet the Chief Minister after winning the GTA vote. Sukantbabu did not stop mocking about it. “In the GTA, Anit Thapa can only support the state government,” he said. GTA voted. We have been opposed to GTA from the beginning. If we win in the court, we will have to resign from these posts. And Anit Thapa thinks, all the money of the hill people will go to his house, and he will do hotel abroad! If you think this is wrong, BJP will not allow it to happen.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 05, 2022, 15:11 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, CAA, Sukanta Majumdar