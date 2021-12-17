Sukanta Majumdar: External to Calcutta? Sukanta Majumdar’s explosive allegations! Counter return

#Kolkata: And only a few hours. Then Kolkata Municipal Election (KMC Elections 2021). The BJP has collapsed in the last assembly polls. Even then, the Gerua camp could not make a dent in the number of by-elections. In this situation, the political circles think that they will not get some great success even in the Calcutta pre-poll. However, the BJP leadership is reluctant to accept it. Just as they are optimistic about their own success, they are also vocal about allegations of terrorism against the grassroots. This time, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that foreigners were being infiltrated directly into Kolkata.

In the last day of the Kolkata pre-poll campaign, the BJP state president alleged that the Trinamool Congress was bringing outsiders to Kolkata for the municipal elections. In his words, “Outsiders are being brought in for the Kolkata municipal elections. Outsiders have been infiltrating Kolkata since Thursday night. A lot of people have been brought here from Dunkuni. ”However, Firhad Hakim, the state minister and former mayor of Kolkata, retaliated against the BJP state president.

Firhad Palta said, “There is no need for us to bring foreigners here. Everyone who is with me is a Chetla man. The whole of Bengal is ours, why do we need to bring in foreigners? Sukantbabura will say a lot. Because they have no public base. So doing these complaints. It will have no effect. The people of Bengal are with the Trinamool Congress.

In fact, the BJP went to the High Court rather than the Central Army in the Calcutta polls. But their application was rejected in the single bench. The court relied on the state and the Calcutta police. But Geruya Shibir has also gone to the division bench of the High Court against that verdict. The hearing of that petition is not over yet.