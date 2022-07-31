Sukanta Majumdar on TMC: After Mithun, Sukanta Majumdar himself demands to take ‘Aloo’ from Trinamool! Is the ruling party breaking?

#Kolkata: A few days ago, Mithun Chakraborty, who became active in Bengal politics, claimed that many people from the Trinamool, the ruling party of the state, are knocking at the door of the BJP. This time the state BJP president Sukant Majumder sang the tune of Mithun. He claimed, ‘BJP will not break, but the condition of Trinamool is not good. Those who come to our party from the grassroots, we will selectively take potatoes. I will not take rotten potatoes.’ (Sukanta Majumdar on TMC)

Sukant Majumder has made an allusive comment on Mithun Chakraborty’s speech. A few days ago, Mithun Chakraborty had claimed that several people in Trinamool were contacting him. Sukant Majumdar’s speech is also the indication? After such comments of the BJP state president, there has been an uproar in the arena of Bengal politics. The question is, is the Trinamool Congress really breaking?

Bengal-BJP has once again clashed after the assembly elections. SSC is using the corruption case as a tool to campaign-march-protest. Mithun Chakraborty held a special meeting with the BJP MLAs at the BJP election office in Hastings last Wednesday. At the end of that meeting, the explosive claim was made by ‘Mahaguru’. Said, ’38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch with us. 21 people spoke to me directly.’

Former Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay was directly arrested on the charge of SSC corruption during the Trinamool period. Arpita Mukherjee is known to be close to him. In such a situation, BJP is trying to put more pressure on the Trinamool by indicating the party’s break once again. However, before the last assembly polls, Trinamool leaders had joined the BJP. But since the announcement of the results of the polls, the opposite picture has started to be seen again in the politics of Bengal.

