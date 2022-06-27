Sukanta Majumdar: Phone at night, instructions to reach Delhi in the morning! Noise in BJP about Sukant

#Kolkata: A few days ago, BJP’s all-India president JP Nadda finished his Bengali tour. Then BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and general secretary (organization) Amitabh Chakraborty flew to Delhi. This time Sukant was again called to Delhi. According to BJP sources, the BJP state president received a call from Delhi on Sunday night. He was informed that he would have to reach Delhi on Monday morning. Accordingly, Sukanta left for Delhi. But it is not yet clear why this urgent summons, with whom or with whom the BJP president of Bengal will meet.

Significantly, the BJP is already preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In preparation, the BJP is holding a preparatory meeting at the National Library in Kolkata on Monday. Although all the top leaders of the state level were present at the meeting, Sukant Majumder could not attend the meeting due to his departure for Delhi. As a result, many people think that his visit to Delhi is very indicative.

Read more: Death of an electrocuted child in Haridebpur, Firhad roared! He also gave a warning

It is like a camp to talk to Sukantar about all the reports that have come to Nadda about the team during his visit to Bengal. Not only that, many people are keeping an eye on whether he talks to Amit Shah in Delhi or not. Part of the Gerua camp says the BJP’s organization is now at the bottom. And it has increased against each other. The sectarian strife has escalated. Bengal-BJP has been divided horizontally from beginning to end. In this situation, BJP All India President JP Nadda has given strict instructions.

Read more: The son-in-law entered the house after drinking alcohol, the mother-in-law was in a bloody state! Harhim incident in Shantipur

In a meeting with the leaders of Bengal and BJP, JP Nadda said, ‘I have to be with people. Must work. No one will come from above and win .’‌ BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president Sukant Majumder, state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee, Agnimitra Pal, Nishith Pramanik and Amit Malviya were present at the meeting. This time, after that meeting, Sukant Majumdar was summoned to Delhi twice. As a result, the buzz inside the BJP is not stopping.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 27, 2022, 14:29 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Sukanta Majumdar