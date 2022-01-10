Sukanta Majumdar: Suddenly phone call to Sukanta Majumdar in the hospital bed, talk to the Chief Minister …

#Kolkata: BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has been admitted to hospital with coronary heart disease. The Balurghat MP was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on Sunday According to BJP sources, the state president of the party has several symptoms like mild fever and cough. However, the condition of the BJP state president is stable, the hospital said The BJP state president is undergoing treatment in an isolation cabin In this situation, the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Sukant Majumder on Monday morning. The Trinamool leader also inquired about the health of the BJP state president and wished him a speedy recovery.

According to BJP sources, Sukant Babu has been suffering from mild fever since last Friday That is why Balurghat MP canceled some programs on Sunday morning Oxygen saturation levels in the body also decrease slightly during the day. So he decided to be admitted to the hospital without any risk Sukantbabu’s antigen was tested after he was admitted to the hospital The result is positive He was then placed in an isolation ward and a sample of his saliva was sent for an RT-PCR test.

The hospital said in a statement on Sunday that Babu’s condition was stable. Doctors also said that 42-year-old Sukant Majumdar did not have any co-morbidity or other physical problems. In this situation, the Chief Minister’s phone call to the BJP state president undoubtedly brought a message of political courtesy.

By the way, this time the fruit baskets sent by the Chief Minister are reaching the homes of many people affected by Corona. From politicians to journalists, many are overwhelmed by the fruit basket and are reporting it on social media. However, the manner in which Mamata Banerjee’s phone reached Sukant Majumdar is considered by the political circles to be very positive.