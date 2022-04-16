Sukanta Majumdar: The reason for the loss is ‘numbers’! Baliganj was not there, Asansol will be again, says Sukant Majumder

#Kolkata: The BJP is heading towards extremely bad results in the by-elections. Baliganj and Asansol by-elections are being counted. But the Gerua camp is facing a miserable defeat in both the centers. Far from fighting the grassroots in Baliganj, the BJP is now in third place. CPIM is in the second place far ahead. Despite being in second place in Asansol, BJP candidate Agnimitra Pal trailed Trinamool rival Shatrughna Sinha by more than one lakh votes. In this situation, BJP state president Sukant Majumder did not give up. Despite losing the by-election, he is optimistic about the 24th Lok Sabha.

What did the BJP state president say? Regarding the results of Baliganj, Sukant said, “Even in the strong winds of Ekushey election, our votes in Baliganj are only 30,000. Baliganj has never been a great seat for us.” There, the minority vote is 42%. Those who do not vote for us. They have moved away from the grassroots and are now voting for the CPM and the Congress.

Although Sukant Majumder is reluctant to give up on Asansol. In his words, “There was no vote in Barabani, Pandabeshwar of Asansol. He did not allow the media to enter Kulati, Raniganj by-election in favor of the ruling party. But still I say Asansol will be ours in 2024. “

Despite Sukant’s demand, the Trinamool is ahead in all the seven assembly constituencies in Asansol. According to the results obtained so far in this Lok Sabha constituency, the Trinamool Congress is ahead by 140,000 votes. Meanwhile, Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya is leading with 14,083 votes after 16 rounds in Baliganj. At the end of the 16th round, Trinamool candidate Babul got 43220 votes, notably CPIM candidate Saira Shah Halim got 29137 votes, third place BJP candidate got 9371 votes and Congress candidate got only 4964 votes.

