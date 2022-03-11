Sukanta Majumdar: ‘This’ fate of the grassroots by 2024! Noise at the warning of Sukanta Majumdar

#Kolkata: The BJP has won four out of five state assembly votes. And that is why the strong Bengal BJP leadership. Regardless of the status quo of the party in Bengal, the Gerua camp in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur is currently trying to build on its success. And that is the source of the BJP’s attack on the ruling party Trinamool. On Friday, the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar attacked Shanan Trinamool voters from Prashant Kishore to Firhad Hakim and Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking about Prashant Kishore, Sukant said, “Prashant Kishore has taken a lot of money from the grassroots by showing his dream of Goa. Trinamool allies have given up. Trinamool activists do not understand whether they will listen to old Trinamool leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, Saugat Roy or corporate tyrants! “



Despite raising the issue of unrest in the state’s polls, Sukant attacked again on this day. In his words, “We are at the forefront of culture all over India. But this subculture must be thrown out in the vote. See the vote in Uttar Pradesh. Not a hair of the head of the opposition has been spared. ” I don’t think he got 5-6% of the vote. By 2024, the grassroots will be broken into pieces. Ask Firhad Hakim how much income he had when he came into politics, how much now.

The state BJP president has slammed the Trinamool government over the state budget on Friday. His sarcasm, “The state government has gone bankrupt. Pension files are being returned on various pretexts. The car is not being paid. Remembering Firhad Hakim, the central government has reduced the price of petrol by 5-10 rupees. Ask him out well if he is no longer absorbed in the connection. Congress has reduced the governed state. They did not reduce the VAT on oil. People are rejecting their nonsense. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 11, 2022, 13:57 IST

