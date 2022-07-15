Sukanta Majumder travels on new metro route with token after paying fare from counter – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- “I hugged my family two years ago. Then today I hit the metro again. Pressing is a feeling of international quality (Sealdah Metro). It was a pity to see the Delhi Metro service. I wondered when I would get a taste of Delhi Metro in Kolkata. The wait is finally over. Thanks to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister. BJP state president and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar said.

Although it was officially inaugurated on Monday, the Metro’s passenger service started from Thursday to Sealdah Sector Five. Sukanta Majumder traveled from Sealdah to Sector Five with five more passengers on the first day of Metro service. He also spoke to ordinary passengers. Sukant Babu arrived at Sealdah metro station around 1.30 pm on Thursday. The party leaders and supporters including MLA Agnimitra Pal were with him.

As soon as Sukant Majumder got down the escalator and reached the station premises, he was greeted with a wreath by the Sealdah Metro Railway Authority. Then Sukant Majumdar was seen going straight to the ticket counter. He entered the platform by collecting tokens from the counter by renting from Sealdah to Sector Five. Take a look around and see the glittering atmosphere of the metro station. As soon as the metro came to the platform, he got on the metro. Sukant Majumder started his journey by standing with other passengers in the crowded metro.

Inside the metro, the slogan of the party workers and supporters was “Long live Narendra Modi”. Shortly after being confronted by the media, the announcement was made by Metro to make the passengers sit in the designated seats and enjoy the beauty from the inside out with the party leadership and supporters. The next station is Sector Five. BJP state president Sukant Majumder ended his tour on the platform of Metro’s final destination. “My visit is to witness a historic day as well as to thank the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister,” he said. I will visit this metro again if I get a chance ‘. However, the BJP state president did not stop pushing the state government for the late start of metro services on this route.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 15, 2022, 08:48 IST

Tags: Sealdah Metro, Sukanta Majumdar