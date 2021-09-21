Sukanta starts campaigning in Bhabanipur from in front of Mamta’s booth, Abhishek’s house – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP’s new state president Sukanta Majumdar throws a challenge to Mamata Banerjee, claiming that it is possible to defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur as soon as she takes charge. This time in Bhabanipur (Bhabanipur By Poll), Sukanta is starting her campaign in front of the Mitra Institution where Mamata Banerjee is a voter. Not far from that place is the house of Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool (TMC).

After taking office, the newly-appointed BJP state president will start campaigning in Bhabanipur By Poll on Wednesday in support of BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. According to BJP sources, Sukant will start campaigning from the front of Mitra Institutional School at the crossing of Harish Mukherjee Road and Suhasini Ganguly Road in Ward No. 63 tomorrow. It is in this school that the Chief Minister votes in every election The BJP state president wants to start a campaign from there and go to Mamata’s neighborhood to challenge her. Not only that, Abhishek Bandyopadhyay’s house is 6 when you take a turn from that place As a result, the political message is clear in the selection of the BJP president’s campaign venue in Bhabanipur

BJP state president Sukant Majumder has practically given a roar over the Bhabanipur by-election. “Once the tiger tastes human blood, it tries to kill people again and again,” he said We also lost to Mamata Banerjee once in Nandigram I will try to lose him again in Bhabanipur too. ‘ Trinamool Shibir is reluctant to give special importance to this remark of the newly appointed state president of BJP Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “Many people mistake the tiger for a tiger. If Baghrol thinks of himself as a tiger, what a loss! ‘

The BJP had to face a lot of embarrassment with the nomination of candidates in Bhabanipur The BJP finally fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata as no senior leader agreed to contest against her. Dilip Ghosh, who is known for his dakabuko image and warm remarks, did not even hear the roar of losing the Chief Minister in Bhabanipur. Sukanta Majumder wants to challenge Mamata by taking the responsibility there.