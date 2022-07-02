Menu
Sukantar demands victory in 25 seats in 24 states, Firhad’s challenge

#Kolkata: Twenty-four votes around twenty-two hot Bengal politics. In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will get at least 25 seats in Bengal. Such is the demand of BJP state president Sukant Majumder. In an exclusive interview given to News Eighteen Bangla, Sukantar raised this issue.

BJP state president Sukant Majumder has claimed that the party will win more than 25 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections in the state. Counter Firhad Hakim’s question, ‘If not? Will he hold his ears? ‘ Another challenge from the transport minister was, “If the BJP gets 25 seats, I am willing to listen.” Firhad Hakim countered, “The BJP will not get more than one or two seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal.” We are trying to reduce it to zero. “

Sukanta Majumdar, however, is bursting with confidence In his words, ‘One of the gentleman’s words ৷ When I say I will win more than 25 seats in the Lok Sabha, I will win. ‘

Even before the Ekushey assembly elections, several slogans raised a storm in Bengal politics. Starting from Amit Shah, the leaders of Gerua Shibir chanted slogans like, ‘Ab ki bar, dosho par.’ The fight that started with two hundred targets ended in the seventies. The dream of conquering Padma was shattered. The issue of Ekushey also came back before twenty-four.

In the words of Shantanu Sen, one of the spokespersons of the Trinamool Congress, At least seventy. Can you give candidates for 25 seats? ‘ Shantanu raised the question.

The heat of politics is rising in this way around the twenty-fourth Maharan. According to political observers, the BJP is in a state of disarray in the state. Political circles believe that the BJP state president has given a vocal tonic to boost the morale of party workers and supporters.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh



