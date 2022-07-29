Sukhendu Sekhar Roy new editor of Partha Chatterjee replacing Partha Chatterjee – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The daily he was the editor of, indicated there Nowhere in the party mouthpiece was he being written as a minister or general secretary. That hint finally came true on Thursday evening. The issue of Jago Bangla published today mentions the new editor Sukhendu Shekhar Roy. As a result, Partha Chatterjee is now the editor of Jago Bangla.

Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting was held on Thursday evening. There, Abhishek Banerjee said, ‘Everyone has been talked to to take a decision from today’s meeting. Partha Chatterjee was removed from all posts of the party on the basis of that discussion.’

Removed Partha Chatterjee, after that the question arose then who will manage the daily newspaper? After this, it was announced that the new editor of the mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ is Sukhendu Shekhar Roy. Partha Chatterjee, the former general secretary of the party, was arrested in a corruption case 6 days ago. He was not only the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, but also the heavyweight minister of the state. Handled the responsibility of three serious offices. However, Trinamool removed him from all those positions. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has already opened her mouth in this regard.

Jago Bangla started its journey as a weekly magazine in 2004. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first editor. After this, Partha Chattopadhyay became the editor of this newspaper on behalf of the party. Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chattopadhyay was very nostalgic about Jago Bangla before July 21 last year when Jago Bangla was published as a daily. The mouthpiece of Trinamool was published from his house.

After the Trinamool Congress came to power for the third time, ‘LOOK’ changed to ‘Jago Bangla’. He was quite enthusiastic about it. Partha Chattopadhyay was also the editor of Naya Roop’s ‘Jago Bangla’. According to sources, it was decided that long time politicians and senior members of the party like Partha Chatterjee, Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Shobhandev Chatterjee will take up the pen regularly. Not only political news, but sports, entertainment, career, travel, features will also be available. And Partha Chattopadhyay kept the news of all this regularly.

