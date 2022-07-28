Menu
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Sukhendu Sekhar Roy New Jago Bangla Editor|| Partha Chatterjee Past, Naya Jago Bangla Editor Sukhendu Shekhar Roy

#Kolkata: Removed Partha Chatterjee. Sukhendu Shekhar Roy is the new editor of Trinamool mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’. Former party general secretary Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in a corruption case. He was not only the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, but also the heavyweight minister of the state. He was in charge of three important offices. Trinamool removed him from all those positions today. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has already opened her mouth in this regard.

Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting was held on Thursday evening. Then Abhishek Banerjee said, “Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister, so it is not possible to see who will be there during the inauguration.” There are many pictures of BJP with Pamela. Decisions from today’s meeting have been discussed with everyone. Based on that discussion, Partha Chatterjee was removed from all posts in the party.

Read more: Will get a lot of money, jewelry? Arpita’s Clubtown flat in Belgharia was searched by ED

Jago Bangla Trinamool mouthpiece. Its editor was Partha Chattopadhyay till noon that day. The top leadership of the Trinamool took a look at this newspaper before it was printed every day. But a change was visible to everyone on this day. The word ‘minister’ was dropped from the front of Partha Chatterjee’s name. And it was at least clear after the afternoon that it was done according to party orders.

Tags: Jago Bangla, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy



