Suknata Majumdar: money found in Howrah teacher corruption! Sukanth turned the ‘game’ towards the grassroots

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has raised serious allegations regarding the recovery of huge amount of money from the car of three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand in Ranihati, Howrah. According to the ruling party of the state, after Maharashtra, there are rumors of dropping the government in Jharkhand as well In this situation, several leaders of the Trinamool have expressed their fears whether the huge amount of money in the car of the three MLAs of the ruling party Congress of Jharkhand was actually given for buying horses. Besides, Trinamool is also looking at the role of Central Investigation Agency in the incident. BJP state president Sukant Majumdar made an explosive complaint in this situation.

The huge amount of money recovered from Jharkhand MLAs in Howrah yesterday belongs to the Trinamool. Sukantar is such a complaint. He claims that this money is the money of ‘bribe’ in the appointment of teachers. In the words of Sukant Majumder, “We demand that the ED or any Central Investigation Agency should investigate the incident to find out the source of the recovered money.”

A car belonging to the Congress MLA was returning from Kolkata to Jharkhand on Saturday afternoon The police stopped the car at Ranihati on National Highway No. 16 During the search, numerous bundles of notes were recovered from the back of the vehicle According to initial police estimates, there are at least several lakhs of rupees inside the car

Among the three Congress MLAs, Irfan Ansari is the MLA from Jamtara in Jharkhand. Rajesh Kachhap Khijhri and Naman Bixal are MLAs from Kolbirra From where they were returning with such a huge amount of cash, the police are interrogating the MLAs and want to know The ruling party is under a lot of pressure due to the arrest of Partha Chattopadhyay and the recovery of huge amount of money from his close friend Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s house. In this situation, Trinamool got a new weapon in the case of recovery of money from the car of three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand in Howrah. But the state president of BJP turned that weapon towards Trinamool again.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 31, 2022, 14:00 IST

Tags: SSC Scam, Sukanta Majumdar