Summer vacation from May 2 to June 15, School Education Department issued guidelines – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Following Mamata Banerjee’s instructions, the state school education department issued summer vacation guidelines. The holiday from May 2 to June 15 was announced by the state school education department. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the summer vacation would be postponed. Announcing this, he instructed the education department to announce this summer vacation from May 2. Seeing that, Nick went to the education department. How long will there be a holiday, that day in June is fixed by the education department, but leave should be given from the 2nd of May.

He announced from the administrative meeting in front of the journalists that the children could not stand Lu, news was coming from different areas that the children were getting sick. That is why school, college, university should be given leave from next 2nd. Mamata also directed the private schools to make requests in this regard. He urged the children to take care so that they do not have to go to school in this situation of severe heat. The situation in the state is becoming more and more unbearable. Intense heat wave is engulfing the state. The death toll from the heatwave was also severe across the state on Wednesday. According to the Meteorological Department, the heat wave intensity was highest in six districts of the state. The temperature in these districts was above 42 degrees.

According to the State Meteorological Department, the temperature in Bankura was 42.6 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above normal, Asansol in West Burdwan was 43.5 degrees Celsius and 6.3 degrees above normal. The temperature in Purulia town was 43.1 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees above normal, while in Mogra area of ​​Hughli district it reached 42 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees above normal. The highest temperature in Jhargram district’s Sadar town stood at 42.5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal. The daily temperature in Behrampur of Murshidabad district reached 42 degrees Celsius, which is 5.3 degrees above normal.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 27, 2022, 20:43 IST

Tags: Summer Vacation