Summer Vacation increasing till June 26 The guidelines were issued by the school education department Summer vacation is increasing till June 26! Guidelines issued by School Education Department – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state school education department has issued guidelines to extend summer vacations. The decision came after several people in the state died due to the intense heat wave. Considering the safety of the students, the summer vacation was extended after that. The summer vacation has been extended till June 26. The School Education Department has directed the Board of Secondary Education and the Parliament for Higher Education to issue guidelines expeditiously.

The state has also directed CBSC boards and ICSC boards to take necessary steps. The State requests that the necessary steps be taken to ensure that these guidelines are implemented in the schools which are approved by these two boards.

According to sources in the education department, the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Sunday expressed grave concern over the deaths and illnesses of many in the heat wave (Heat Wave Bengal) at Panihati in North 24 Parganas. The Chief Minister thinks that the school children will be in a lot of trouble if such a scorching heat continues. After that he asked the education minister to take action.

By the way, according to the previous announcement, there was a holiday (Summer Vacation) till 15th June. This time it was extended for two more weeks. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already expressed concern over the intensity of the heat. There is no rain yet. Meanwhile, despite the rains in the north, people in South Bengal are in a state of heat. In this situation, the summer vacation in government schools is going to increase for another 15 days. Sources said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had discussed the issue with Education Minister Bratya Basu on Sunday. It has been decided that although there is a summer vacation till June 15, it is being extended for another 15 days.

