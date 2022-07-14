Sundial is in kolkata science city, সন্দালায়াল – সিকাডাল সিটিং সিটি – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The first fancy watch in the state after the capital Delhi. The new watch was installed at the Science City in Kolkata.

On the occasion of 75 years of India’s independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will be celebrated all over the country. And on that occasion, Fancy Sundial in Science City. Besides, on the occasion of the 25th year of Science City, this idea is of Science City authorities.

For a long time, Kolkata Science City has won the hearts of students and students alike. It has recently turned 25. And on that birthday, the Science City authorities took several new initiatives.

One of the multiple initiatives is “Sundial”. This watch will give the perfect time from sunrise to sunset. As the direction of the sun changes, the galaxy of this house will change by understanding the specific direction and size.

The 50-foot radius of the clock was inaugurated by former NCSM DG Shri IK Mukherjee at Science Park on July 1.

Not only time, but also the time of connection of time with the earth and the sun can be known through this clock.

Recently, Kolkata Science City fell in its 25th year. That’s why they have come up with multiple fancy ideas. This watch is also significant. They bring new ideas to the public.

Arijit Dutt Chowdhury, director of the National Council of Science Museum, said, “It is a matter of great pride. Science City of Kolkata successfully completes 25 years of first social service in India. For 25 years, Science City has not only served as a medium of instruction, but also as a model for the self-reliance of museums and science centers. I am happy to take part in such an initiative.

Science City authorities hope that more students will come to see this new “Sun Dial” tomorrow.

