Sunfeast Bounce reimagines the fruit flavoured sandwich crème category with the launch of Sunfeast Bounce Fills

Sunfeast Bounce, the market leader in the crème biscuits segment, has launched a new product – Bounce Fills. The new offering from the house of Bounce is a milk crème centre-filled cookie and comes in two exciting flavours – Orange and Strawberry. Interesting fusions of different fruit-flavours and crème has been intrinsic to Bounce. With this innovative launch, the brand strives to upgrade the experience of fruit flavoured sandwich crème consumers.

Consumers in the fruit flavoured sandwich crème segment have for long been devoid of any excitement. Sunfeast, the pioneer of the centre filled crème biscuit category, aims to address that gap with the launch of Sunfeast Bounce Fills that provides an elevated experience in the form of molten crème encased in crunchy fruit flavoured shells.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “Leveraging our expertise, the brand has introduced Bounce Fills which offers delicious milk creme in the popular centre-filled format. With the launch of this innovative product, we aim to bring more excitement and an elevated appeal to the fruit flavoured sandwich crème segment while delivering a delectable treat for kids”.

Priced at Rs. 5 for 20g with 2 cookies in a pack, the new Sunfeast Bounce Fills will be available across the country in all the retail outlets. The launch of the Sunfeast Bounce fills will be accompanied by a 360-degree campaign intended to communicate the brand’s latest innovation.