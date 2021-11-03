Sunfeast Dark Fantasy crafts decadent gifting offerings this Diwali

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, the pioneers of the center-filled cookie in the country is geared to introduce Dark Fantasy Expressions & Dark Fantasy Choco Fills Festive Pack ahead of Diwali. Acclaimed for its decadent offerings, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy introduces an exclusive premium range of gifting options for this Diwali festive season with choco-filled indulgences. The offerings have been intricately packed to exude a sense of panache while elevating the elegance quotient of the consumers’ gifting requirements this festive season.

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s Diwali gift packs are pure sensorial treats crafted passionately to surprise and surpass consumer experiences with each passing year. This Diwali, the brand unveils an exclusive range of gifting options curated for the festive season:

1. Dark Fantasy Expressions: A delicious assortment of Sunfeast’s choco fills, choconut fills, coffee fills, and choco crème sandwich, exquisitely packaged for the festival of lights, Dark Fantasy Expressions is what makes every moment special. A 400g pack comes in a celebration box priced at Rs. 200.

2. Dark Fantasy Choco Fills Festive Pack: Enjoy the drool-worthy taste of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Choco Fills with its delicious, perfectly baked crust enrobing a silky-smooth choco creme to captivate and satiate your taste buds. A 600g pack comes in a celebration box priced at Rs. 280.

Speaking on the launch of these indulgences, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country and Sunfeast is committed to making it a memorable one. Dark Fantasy has long been known for its delicious creations that delight consumers with superior choco experiences. We’ve created two festive gifting options for this year that exude opulence. We cannot wait to delight everyone this festive season”

The Dark Fantasy Expressions and Choco Fills Diwali Boxes is available at all modern & general trade outlets across top metros and major cities in India, ecommerce platforms and the ITC store.