Sunrise 66 Pally becomes a trend setter; showcased the true celebration of the feminine force with 4 women priests conducting the entire puja ritual

Sunrise 66 Pally created history with a revolutionary change in the city’s most anticipated festival, Durga Puja. Following this year’s theme, ‘Mayer Hathe Mayer Abahon’ (Maa Durga will be invoked by mothers), Sunrise 66 Pally became the first Durga Puja pandal where 4 Women priests performed the rituals of the puja including the grand Bodhon, Chandipath and Arati.

The never seen before Durga Puja celebration enabled the people of Kolkata to be a part of the historical event and witness the first time women-only priests – Nandini Bhowmick and her three team members Ruma, Semanto and Poulomi Mukherjee – invoked Maa Durga.

As part of the celebrations and propagating the cause of women empowerment, the brand further took the onus of felicitating 10 extraordinary women who have set new precedents in everyday life. The achievers were introduced and felicitated by celebrities Ambarish Bhattacharya and Aparajita Adhya during an on-ground felicitation ceremony organized on the occasion of Maha Shashti at Rashbehari Avenues, Sunrise 66 Pally.In a first of its kind celebration, the list of 10 women achievers who were shortlisted basis their distinctions in their respective fields were –

1. Nandini Bhowmik: India’s First Hindu Priestess invoking Maa Durga during Puja

2. China Pal: One of the first women Durga Puja idol makers of Kumartuli, Kolkata

3. Rupa Chowdhury: One of the first women from Kolkata to join food delivery app Swiggy as food delivery girl and Ola as bike-taxi rider

4. Manasi Mridha: Kolkata’s first ‘Woman only’ pink cab driver

5. Uma Das: One of India’s first woman dhaki

6. Soumita Roy: First woman loco pilot under Eastern Railway (ER)

7. Taniya Sanyal: India’s first woman firefighter appointed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI)

8. Pratima Poddar: One of Kolkata’s First Woman Bus Driver

9. Tandra Sadhukhan: One of the first womenfrom Kolkata to drive a three-wheeler (Auto)

10. Moutushi Bibir: One of the first female Petrol pump attendant

Enlivening the core thought of ‘’Making Dreams Come True’’, ITC’s Sunrise Pure has also launched a contest ‘Aajker Annapurna’ to empower dreams of women who aspired to create their own identity in the culinary world and open their own Food business.The multi-level contest is aimed to encourage and support women cooking enthusiasts in Kolkata, to empower dreams and help them attain it. The last date to register for the contest was Sunday, 30th September and was open for in West Bengal to women, aged above 18 years. Younger women could also apply in the contest with parental consent. To know more about the contest, please follow brand social media handles – https://www.instagram.com/sunrisepure/ and https://www.facebook.com/sunrisepure/.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Piyush Mishra – Business Head, Sunrise Foods, ITC Ltd., said, ‘This initiative is part of our larger campaign ‘Making dreams come true’ aimed at supporting women and celebrating women empowerment in its truest spirit. Creating history and witnessing the women priests taking charge at the famed Sunrise 66 Pally Puja followed by women from diverse walks of life getting recognized for their achievement was a new beginning and we will continue our efforts in supporting such initiatives.”