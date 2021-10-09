Sunrise 66 Pally set to mark a historical Durga Puja debut in Kolkata with 4 women priests invoking Maa Durga

Durga Puja, the most anticipated festival of West Bengal is all set to witness a revolutionary milestone at Rashbehari Avenues, Sunrise 66 Pally. With this year’s theme, ‘Mayer Hathe Mayer Abahon’ (Maa Durga will be invoked by mothers), Sunrise 66 Pally, supported by Sunrise Spices, is all set to create history with women priests worshipping Maa Durga. Hon’ble Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, inaugurated this rare Durga Puja celebration. The inauguration ceremony took place on 8th October, 2021 (Friday) at the Puja pandal.

Sunrise Spicestook the opportunity to partner with 66 Pally for this unique historic event. The event will further witness one of the most beautiful and innovative Durga Puja of 2021 as Sunrise 66 Pally will also be organizing a grand Maha Shashti Puja on 11th October followed by felicitation of ten extraordinary women who are acclaimed for breaking societal stereotypes

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Piyush Mishra – Business Head, Sunrise Foods, ITC Ltd., said, “‘Mayer Hathe Mayer Abahon’ is a revolutionary rendition of women empowerment and changing societal norms. Sunrise is extremely pleased to be associated with this very special Durga Puja led by 4 women priests. We wish a happy, healthy and a blissful festivities to everyone.”

Sunrise 66 Pally will host Durga Puja celebrations adhering to all COVID regulations from October 11 2021 to October 15, 2021.