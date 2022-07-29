Menu
Friday, July 29, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Support the decision of mercy! Parth, disappointed in the team's punishment, said, 'Time will tell' – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Chief Minister has continued from the ministry Despite this, Partha Chatterjee supported Mamata Banerjee’s decision. But at the same time, Partha Chatterjee commented that time will tell whether the decision to suspend him from the party is correct or not. Partha Chatterjee made it practically clear with this comment that he is unhappy with the party’s decision.

On this day, Partha Chatterjee was taken out of the CGO complex and taken to Joker ESI Hospital. He was given medical test as ordered by the court Journalists want to know Partha’s reaction to losing the ministry and party post while entering the hospital In response, Partha claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy But the former minister of the state did not say in detail who conspired against him

After the medical test, Partha Chatterjee was again questioned by the journalists Then Parth said, ‘Those who have conspired will know.’

After that, the journalists asked him whether he supports the decision of the party or not? Parth replied, ‘Time will tell.’ Partha Chatterjee’s reaction was also sought on the Chief Minister’s decision to dismiss him from the Cabinet. However, the former education minister agreed to this decision of the chief minister

First yesterday, the Chief Minister announced the removal of Partha Chatterjee from the ministry Within hours, Abhishek announced the suspension of Partha Chatterjee from the team pending an investigation. After that, Parth was charged with conspiracy on this day

