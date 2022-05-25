#NewDelhi: The Supreme Court has returned the application of former state education minister Perth Chatterjee in a corruption case in the appointment of a school service commission. The application was rejected due to multiple errors in the application. As a result, the case of Perth Chatterjee is not being heard now. However, the former education minister will be able to apply to the Supreme Court again after correcting the error

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to probe corruption in the School Service Commission. Challenging the verdict, the state education minister approached the division bench. However, the division bench upheld the judgment of the single bench. He then approached the Supreme Court.

Perth Chatterjee is facing CBI investigators on the same day that his appeal was rejected in the Supreme Court. He had a discussion with lawyers at his Naktala house in South Kolkata this morning. He then went to the Nizam’s Palace shortly after 10 am. The state education minister submitted the bank statement to the central investigators as proof of his income and expenditure account.

Perth Chatterjee went to the division bench of the Supreme Court to oppose the CBI investigation. Although it did not work. At least he wanted the Supreme Court to defend himself before he could face the investigators. Although it did not match. It has been decided on behalf of the Trinamool Congress that no leader of the party will avoid appearing at the call of CBI and ED. All leaders have been asked to co-operate in the investigation by barring the minister from appearing in the Central Investigation Agency.

Today, the state education minister appeared at the CBI office without any protection. Recently, the issue of SSC corruption in the job of Ankita Adhikari, daughter of Minister of State Paresh Adhikari, took a big turn. Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay has ordered to dismiss Ankita and return her salary.

The court further said that she will not have any status as a teacher and will not be able to enter the school, the daughter of a state minister. The issue is being discussed on social media. The CBI is also keeping an eye on Paresh Adhikari. If necessary, he may be interrogated face to face with the state education minister.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 25, 2022, 15:01 IST

