Supreme Court Rules out Calcutta High Court verdict on Firecrackers | Supreme Court dismisses High Court verdict! Not all bets are banned in Diwali, says Supreme Court – News18 Bangla

Not all betting is prohibited on Diwali 2021. Eco-friendly (Green Crackers allowed) bets can be cracked. The Supreme Court on Firecrackers has dismissed the Firecrackers Ban Update of the Calcutta High Court. The apex court said the state should be vigilant so that the directive is not disobeyed. The Supreme Court has ruled that eco-friendly betting can be used in Bengal as in other parts of the country.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board had conditionally allowed the firecracker to explode. However, in view of the public interest litigation, the Calcutta High Court on October 29 announced the Firecrackers Ban Update during the festival season. According to the High Court, bets cannot be made on Kalipujo, Diwali. The High Court ruled that bets could not be made even on Jagadhatri Pujo, Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Calcutta High Court on Firecrackers has banned betting on the grounds that it can cause coronary heart disease and coronary heart disease. The judges said that business interests are not bigger than life.

The apex court said the Calcutta High Court should consider the matter in a realistic manner (Green Crackers allowed). After that you have to give a verdict on this Therefore, the petitioner has been asked to approach the Calcutta High Court again with the required documents

Siddharth Bhatnagar, the lawyer of the betting sellers, questioned on that day. He questioned that despite two Green Tribunals and a specific order of the Supreme Court On Firecrackers, the Calcutta High Court has banned Firecrackers Ban Update across the state. On October 29, the Supreme Court ruled that environmentally friendly bets could be used if the air pollution index was moderate or better.

On the other hand, Gopal Shankar Narayan, counsel for the petitioner in the Supreme Court On Firecrackers case, questioned that betting companies do not always make environmentally friendly (Green Crackers allowed) bets. Manufacturers are making fireworks using banned barium chemicals. Several kilograms of barium chemicals have been recovered in CBI raids across the country.

The order of the Calcutta High Court is timely enough and the balance has been given considering the real situation. The State Pollution Control Board had such a question in the Supreme Court that day. They added that there is no recognized eco-friendly betting company in the state. Senior Advocate Anand Grover asked this question on behalf of the state. Eight FIRs and 11 arrests have been made in the state in the crackdown this month.

Rachita Lakhmani, counsel for the plaintiffs, said it was not only Diwali for West Bengal. This season of the festival includes Kalipujo, Jagadhatri Pujo and Kartik Pujo. In that case, if betting is completely banned, there will be huge losses to the business. Supreme Court observation in this case –

This is not the first such debate. The court ordered. Not all bets can be banned altogether. ”

At the same time, the court said, it is up to the state government to decide whether the level of environmental pollution is spreading. The state needs to ensure that the directive is not misused in the name of environmentally friendly betting. At the same time, the apex court said, “All parties in the High Court should have been heard before giving this verdict. The Pollution Control Board should have monitored to control it. The state government should have set up a monitoring mechanism. You can apply. The state government has to make sure that the banned bets are not imported. “

Report: Rajiv Chakraborty and Arnab Hazra