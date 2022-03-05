Surf excel’s new TVC is all about keeping your inner child alive

Growing older comes with a myriad of responsibilities. It also comes with pre-conceived notions of ‘acting your age’. What you should or should not be doing, in order to fit into the propriety structures that we have been conditioned towards. But we occasionally find ourselves spontaneously reminded of the days of climbing trees, splashing in rain puddles or hiding colours in our pockets to stealthily include someone into our Holi celebrations. It is indeed the moments of letting the inner child out in spontaneous abandon that make our lives fuller. With the festival of colours fast approaching, Surf excel inspires us to keep our inner child alive and give into these playful impulses, age no-bar.

Like every year, Surf excel is back with a Holi campaign bolstering its unique ‘Daag Achhe Hain’ brand proposition. The new 360 campaign shows a heart-warming gesture by a little girl to include her aunt in the buoyant celebration amongst children. The spirited child protagonist is seen playing colours with her friends when she notices her aunt setting the table of colours and sweets, and enjoying their game, subconsciously wanting to join in. When the little girls insists that her aunt join them, the aunt moves away, saying it’s not her age to play like them. As the girl watches her aunt consciously throw away the colours she had unconsciously picked up in her palms, she covers herself with the colours and runs to her aunt for a hug. This action imprints the aunt’s clothes with a colourful silhouette of the child. Pointing towards the imprint, the girl suggests that this child could play with them. The heart-warming message “Jo rang bachpan lautaye, woh rang achhe hain” makes us examine the boundaries that keep us away from finding the joy of keeping our childhood alive.

TVC Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1MdAxeRgz8

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, said, “This year we wanted to steer our ‘Daag Achhe Hain’ towards bringing the inner child within each of us to life, and experiencing the joy of child-like abandon. With our latest TVC campaign we aim to strike an emotional chord in a slice-of-life context that appeals to every adult. While the context in the film is that of Holi, the message is an all-pervasive one. We hope our consumers connect with it as much as we did while conceptualising it.”

The campaign goes live across TV & outdoor media from 1st March.

Agency Credits: Carlos Creatives

About Surf excel: Surf excel is one of India’s most loved detergent brands, offering premium laundry solutions across multiple formats like detergent bars, powders, liquids & matic shots. For almost two decades, the brand has stayed consistent to the brand philosophy of celebrating stains through ‘Daag Achhe Hain’ or ‘Dirt is good’, based on the fundamental belief that children should have the freedom to get dirty, because it is only then that they can truly learn & develop.

About Hindustan Unilever Limited: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India’s largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Company with a heritage of over 85 years in India. On any given day, nine out of ten Indian households use our products to feel good, look good and get more out of life, giving us a unique opportunity to build a brighter future. For more information visit www.hul.com.