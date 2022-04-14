Surgery in the testicles? Doctors want more tests, then decision – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nine days have passed since Keshtar’s address at Cabin No. 211, Birbhum, on the third floor of the Woodburn block of SSKM or PG Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday summoned Anubrat Mandal, a leader from Daputa in Birbhum, for cattle smuggling. On Wednesday morning, Anubrat Mandal left his flat in Rajarhat for the Nizam’s Palace in Kolkata. But in the middle, the problem of shortness of breath suddenly increases. Anubrat Mandal has to be taken to the Woodburn block of SSK Hospital. Not only was he admitted to the Woodburn block, but the hospital authorities also formed a seven-member medical board to treat the grassroots leader of Birbhum.

The CBI had written to the SSKM hospital authorities seeking information about the physical condition of Anubrat Mandal. In response to that letter, it was informed that he is still not completely healthy. It was first reported that Anubrat Mandal had a mild heart attack. He also has a habit of snoring during sleep apnea. Doctors are also looking into whether this sleep apnea has anything to do with his heart attack. On the other hand, his breathing problems also made the doctors think. Superintendent of SSKM Hospital Piyush Roy said that Anubrat Mandal had to be admitted with chest pain. The level of oxygen in the body was also very low. The doctors also worried about having more sugar and blood pressure than normal.

However, two days ago, doctors suddenly noticed an infection of two testicles in Anubrat Mandal. It is known that there is pus in the testicles. Doctors are concerned about symptoms such as redness of the skin of the scrotum, blood in the urine, abnormal discharge in the urethra and swelling of the throat. The epididymis is located above the testicles. This epididymis is the most common infection. The scrotum is a sac that protects the testicles and epididymis. In many cases surgery is performed to prevent the infection, that is, the testicles are removed. However, in this case, doctors are watching very carefully to see if there is any connection between this infection and hernia. However, hospital sources said that no decision has been made on whether the surgery will be performed now.

The report of lung examination of Anubrat Mandal is also not very satisfactory. There is still water in the lungs. Even in the 6-minute walking test, where he has to walk a minimum of 200 meters, his oxygen saturation is reduced by walking more than 72 meters. Birbhum district Trinamool president has to give oxygen support. As a result, the medical board of SSKM has decided to keep him in hospital.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 14, 2022, 18:26 IST

