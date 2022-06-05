Surprise! Home delivery matching son-in-law’s menu? Is this possible? – News18 Bangla

After Corona, you may have appeared at the in-laws’ house on the day of Jamaishthi He saw that the modern mother-in-law was not keeping the fault of Apayan, but Hensel was completely empty. Tuktaka food jutaleo lunch from the morning? With that curiosity, he went to the kitchen and looked at it again and again But the meat is far away, the rice did not sit in the pot. Don’t worry, your eyes are wide open. A delivery man with a house bell market 7 Don’t be surprised From lobster to castrated meat – everything will be available at home through home delivery.

With the initiative of the self-help group of the Panchayat office, the cooking of various tempting positions is reaching various houses in Kolkata. The mother-in-law is freezing and feeding the son-in-law while sitting in the row. The panchayat is going to order food in one click, leaving the trouble of the sixth. Not only food but also fruits like mango and pineapple are available in this home delivery.

According to one person who ordered, now it is a big risk to make food Home delivery is the best way to celebrate son-in-law’s birthday. But what is in the order? What will the son-in-law eat? According to Sauptik Bandyopadhyay, food in-charge of the self-help group, good rice can be combined with khasir meat or lobster for only five hundred rupees. If you have to pay extra for a tempting plate like hilsa. Now this group is delivering this menu to different places in Kolkata city Even if you book through WhatsApp, the demand is high.

