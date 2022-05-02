Surprise on the anniversary of the government? Chief Minister can make big announcement about Lakshmi’s treasure – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the anniversary of the first year of the third government, about 20 lakh women may be given money from Lakshmi’s treasury. The money from Lakshmi’s treasury will be given by the state’s women and social welfare department. This news was found in Nabanna Sutra on Monday. According to reports, it will be handed over to the common man from Netaji Indoor Stadium. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over. Therefore, the Department of Women and Social Welfare has already been instructed to make preparations, according to sources.

This Lakshmi Bhandar is one of the most popular projects of the state government. The Chief Minister said that a large number of women would be brought under this project. Countless people have gradually come under the project like that. For the last time, 5 lakh new consumers have been given money from the platform of this World Bengal Trade Conference. Since then, it has been planned to hand over the money to a larger number of ordinary women.

Nabanna sources have received the news, next 5 May. The Chief Minister will take part in a function at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday. From the stage of that event, it will be announced that 2 million women will be included in Lakshmi’s treasury. Money will also be handed over to several people. According to government sources, there was widespread response to Lakshmi’s Bhandar project in the last door government camp. The inclusion of this new stage will be completed on the basis of the name enrolled in that camp.

It was learned on Monday that the state government is going to start its own portal to get birth and death certificates. The health department has created its own portal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate it on May 5 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. For so long, birth and death certificates were issued through the Centre’s “civil registry system.”

Somraj Banerjee

