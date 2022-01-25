Suryakanta will not meet government officials about Padma Bhushan, says Buddhadeb – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He has already rejected the Padma Bhushan award Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya does not want to meet any official on behalf of the government in this regard. He is also reluctant to talk on the phone CPM state secretary Suryakant Mishra took to Twitter to express the former chief minister’s wish.

The former chief minister is believed to have made it clear in the message that he was adamant about rejecting the Padma award.

On this evening, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the awarding of Padma Bhushan to Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. However, shortly after, the former chief minister rejected the award and issued a statement That statement was published on behalf of the party In a brief statement, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya made it clear that he had not been informed of the matter before.

However, after the awarding of Padma to Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and the rejection of it by the former Chief Minister, the issue became a hot topic in the whole country. At present Buddhadev Bhattacharya is suffering from various physical problems In this situation, he does not want anyone to meet or call him about the Padma Bhushan award

It is difficult for Buddhada to continue his studies, to get up and down from time to time. If we want to take his advice on urgent matters, we have to take his consent by listening to his words and writing to him. His brain is more active than ever. pic.twitter.com/q0s3viGdGa – Surjya Kanta Mishra (mishra_surjya) January 25, 2022

Suryakanta Mishra wrote on Twitter, “Buddhababu has requested everyone not to call or meet him regarding the Padma Bhushan award considering his current physical condition. Any communication in this regard can be made at his home or at the office of the CPM State Committee by post.

The CPM state secretary further said, “It is difficult for Buddhadar to continue his studies and move around from time to time. If we want to take his advice on urgent matters, we have to take his consent by listening to his words and writing to him. His brain is more active than ever.

It is our responsibility to express our views on this issue. ” Earlier, rejecting the Padma Bhushan award, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya said in a statement, “I don’t know anything about the Padma Bhushan award. No one has told me anything about it. If he has given me the Padma Bhushan award, then I am rejecting it. ‘

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: January 26, 2022, 01:33 IST

