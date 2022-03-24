Suspended Rampurhat SDPO, directed by state government – News18 Bangla

#Rampurhat: The SDPO of Rampurhat has been suspended after the IC of Rampurhat police station. On Thursday, SDPO Sion Ahmed was ordered to be removed. Earlier, SDPO was sent to compulsory waiting by the state government, this time he was suspended.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bogtui on Thursday. There he directed the state police to take immediate action against the officers who were in charge of security in the police. After that instruction, the state police first suspended the IC of Rampurhat police station and later the SDPO.

The village of Bogtui has been wrapped in a security blanket. State Police DG Manoj Malviya went to Bogtui on Thursday evening to inspect the security situation. According to police sources, Bogtui village has been effectively covered with a security blanket. On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the village and spoke about security. He said the state would make special arrangements to ensure that all the villagers could be safe.

Within hours of that instruction, the village of Bogtui was virtually cordoned off with special security. According to police sources, one DSP, two inspectors and one sub-inspector will be in charge of village security in two shifts. In addition, 54 police personnel will be deployed in the security of the village for two days.

Police will patrol the village all night. The Chief Minister directed that the confidence of the people of the village should be restored. He said those who are still homeless should return home. After that instruction, state police DG Manoj Malviya went to Bogtui village in the evening. Arriving at the village, he checked the security arrangements and spoke to the on-duty policemen. According to his instructions, a special police camp will be set up in Bogtui village. Security will be maintained in various matters of the village through that police camp. Apart from this, the DG of the state police also inquired about the CCTV cameras that were installed in the village as per the court order. See if they work.

Somraj in Bandyopadhyay

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 24, 2022, 20:16 IST

Tags: Rampurhat