Suspended three MLAs on connection with huge money recovery from Jharkhand Cong MLAs ‘The party is watching’…, three MLAs of Jharkhand have been suspended by the Congress in the case of recovery of money! – News18 Bangla

#Howrah: The Congress camp announced the suspension of three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand in connection with the recovery of money in Ranihati, Howrah. Jharkhand Congress state in-charge Avinash Pandey announced on that day, “The party has been discredited by the incident they have committed. The party does not support such incidents. So as a strict measure, 3 Congress MLAs have been suspended (Congress).”

Avinash Babu has complained that BJP is trying to create political unrest in Jharkhand for a long time An FIR was also filed in Ranchi in this regard earlier. They are trying to seize power by force on the complaint of Congress And in this situation, those who are giving money and taking money are both guilty according to Avinash Pandey. At the same time, he said, the party is investigating everything. If anyone is still associated with this type of incident Then appropriate action will be taken against them (Congress).

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has raised serious allegations regarding the recovery of huge amount of money from the car of three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand in Ranihati, Howrah. According to the ruling party of the state, after Maharashtra, there are rumors of dropping the government in Jharkhand as well In this situation, several leaders of the Trinamool have expressed their fears whether the huge amount of money in the car of the three MLAs of the ruling party Congress of Jharkhand was actually given for buying horses. Besides, the Trinamool Congress is also looking at the role of the Central Investigation Agency in the incident.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder made an explosive complaint in this situation. The huge amount of money recovered from Jharkhand MLAs in Howrah yesterday belongs to the Trinamool. Sukantar is such a complaint. He claims that this money is the money of ‘bribe’ in the appointment of teachers. In the words of Sukant Majumder, “We demand that the ED or any Central Investigation Agency should investigate the incident to find out the source of the recovered money.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 31, 2022, 14:30 IST

