Suspicious wandering of two young men in the dark of night! Police recovered firearms from Hatena – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The two youths were seen roaming in the area for some time. At night, the locals became alert when they saw two youths walking around the area suspiciously in a car. Reported directly to the police, and after that the police caught the two young men in handcuffs and recovered firearms! Lake Town police also arrested the two accused youths.

According to police sources, residents of Dakshindari area informed Lake Town Police Station on Saturday night that two youths were driving around the area in a suspicious manner in a vehicle. After receiving the call, the police of Lake Town police station reached the area. The accused arrested two youths. When questioned by the police, they came to know that the two youths had come to Lake Town from Rajabazar and Narkeldanga areas with the intention of stealing. A search of their vehicle turned up a one-shot gun and two rounds of ammunition, police said.

After that, the police of Lake Town police station arrested the two miscreants. According to police sources, the names of the two miscreants arrested are Mohammad Ismail alias Pappu and Saheb Khan. The detainees will be taken to Bidhannagar court on Sunday. Police sources said that they will apply for their custody. Lake Town police have launched an investigation into the motives of the two youths.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: May 01, 2022, 13:04 IST

Tags: Kolkata, Lake Town