Suvendu Adhikari: ‘BJP workers would have been hurt if I had gone’, Suvendu’s car turned around even after going to Raj Bhavan!

#Kolkata: “Gram panchayat members or 100-day job supervisors have much more power to work than state ministers.” Opposition leader of the state Shuvendu Adhikari raised such allegations. This is how opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari criticized the new faces and reshuffling of offices in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. He claimed, “According to the notification of the finance department, the economic powers of the state ministers have been curtailed. Ministers’ allocation has been reduced from 10 lakhs to only 1.5 lakhs’. In the words of Subvendu raising the tone against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, “one and a half lakh ministers are all lampposts.” Only one post in the cabinet.”

Subhendu, a former minister in important departments of Mamata’s cabinet, also said, “I have four and a half years of experience working closely with him. So no one knows more than me how much the rights, dignity, power and opportunities of the ministers are there.

After the swearing-in ceremony of the new additional governor of Bengal in place of Jagdeep Dhankhar by the state government, Shuvendu Adhikari remained absent on Wednesday despite inviting the new ministers to the Raj Bhavan for the second time. But why he did not go to the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan? In response to journalists’ questions, the opposition leader said, ‘I thought I would go. I went to Raj Bhavan and came back. BJP workers would have been hurt if I had gone to the function’.

What hurt? Explaining this question, Subhendu Adhikari said, “When I heard that the list of new ministers includes two political figures who have been accused as ‘political goons’ in the information submitted to the court by the National Human Rights Commission. That’s when I decided not to go to the swearing-in ceremony. So if I was present at the swearing in ceremony as their minister then all those BJP workers supporters of mine would have been hurt. And that’s why I changed my decision at the last moment even though I was preparing to go to the event.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: August 04, 2022, 09:26 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Ministers