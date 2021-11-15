Suvendu Adhikari: Hearing of Nandigram case in the High Court at noon, another tactic of Shuvendu Adhikari in the morning!

#Kolkata: The Nandigram case filed by Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to be heard on Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, state opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had filed a petition in the High Court seeking adjournment of the case. His lawyer told the High Court that a similar case was pending in the Supreme Court. That case is also scheduled to be heard on Monday. Therefore, Shuvendu has requested to adjourn the hearing of the High Court till the hearing of the Supreme Court. However, no action has been taken by the High Court in this regard yet.

Nandigram case: Shuvendu Adhikari has applied for relocation outside West Bengal. Veteran lawyer Maninder Singh is on his side. The case is set to be heard by a bench of Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramanna, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli. Although the case was not permanently scheduled for hearing. However, the case is scheduled to be heard on the same day. As a result, the Nandigram-case will be heard jointly in the Supreme Court and High Court on Monday.

Although many lawyers are concerned about the legal battle between the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, the High Court hearing may be postponed if the case is heard in the apex court. A bench of Justice Hima Kohli in the apex court may hear the Nandigram vote case. However, some of the lawyers feel that since the case is being taken up in the apex court, there may be no hearing in the High Court. On the same day, Shuvendu Adhikari himself requested to postpone the hearing of the case.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Registrar’s Office not to remove the petition filed by Shuvendu Adhikari from the 15th list. Mamata Banerjee had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court challenging the victory of Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the last assembly elections. Kaushik Chand was the first judge in that case. However, the Chief Minister said that the BJP had links with Kaushik Chand and requested that the case be referred to another judge.

Coincidentally, Justice Kaushik Chanda withdrew from the case. But Mamata Banerjee was fined Rs 5 lakh. Subhendu Adhikari then approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to another court outside West Bengal. That case is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court today, so many are skeptical about the High Court hearing.